* Islamic lender Rajhi Q4 earnings up 13.9 pct, just below forecasts

* Riyad Bank quarterly earnings gain 1.8 percent, miss estimates (Combines with Riyad results, adds details, background)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan 17 - Two major Saudi lenders, Al Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank, posted higher fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, but missed analyst expectations.

The kingdom's biggest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi, posted a 13.9 rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as it made 1.899 billion riyals ($506.3 million) in the three months ending December 31.

Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters expected Al Rajhi to post an average of 1.914 billion riyals for the fourth-quarter.

"The reason for the rise in profits for the twelve months ending December 31 is the increase in returns from operating income," Al Rajhi said in a bourse statement.

Operating income for the fourth-quarter rose by 16 percent to 3.3 billion riyals, while earnings from financing investments during the quarter increased 3.4 percent to 2.29 billion riyals.

Riyad Bank posted a 1.8 percent higher quarterly net profit of 778 million riyals, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average of 801.6 million riyals.

"The increase in income for the fourth-quarter ... is mainly attributed to the rise in the bank's gross operating income," the lender said in a bourse statement.

Operating income increased 11.2 percent to 1.65 million riyals compared to a year earlier.

Net income from special commissions for the period increased 3.9 percent to 1.1 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)