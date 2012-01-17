* Islamic lender Rajhi Q4 earnings up 13.9 pct, just below
forecasts
* Riyad Bank quarterly earnings gain 1.8 percent, miss
estimates
(Combines with Riyad results, adds details, background)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan 17 - Two major Saudi
lenders, Al Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank,
posted higher fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, but missed
analyst expectations.
The kingdom's biggest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi, posted a
13.9 rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as it made 1.899
billion riyals ($506.3 million) in the three months ending
December 31.
Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters expected Al Rajhi to post
an average of 1.914 billion riyals for the fourth-quarter.
"The reason for the rise in profits for the twelve months
ending December 31 is the increase in returns from operating
income," Al Rajhi said in a bourse statement.
Operating income for the fourth-quarter rose by 16 percent
to 3.3 billion riyals, while earnings from financing investments
during the quarter increased 3.4 percent to 2.29 billion riyals.
Riyad Bank posted a 1.8 percent higher quarterly net profit
of 778 million riyals, it said in a bourse statement.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an
average of 801.6 million riyals.
"The increase in income for the fourth-quarter ... is mainly
attributed to the rise in the bank's gross operating income,"
the lender said in a bourse statement.
Operating income increased 11.2 percent to 1.65 million
riyals compared to a year earlier.
Net income from special commissions for the period increased
3.9 percent to 1.1 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)