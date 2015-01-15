BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
DUBAI Jan 15 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest listed lender, posted a 1.8 percent drop in its fourth-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday, missing analysts' forecasts.
The bank made 1.52 billion riyals ($405 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared with 1.55 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.70 billion riyals for the quarter.
The decrease was the sixth straight drop in quarterly profit posted by the bank, which it attributed to lower total operating income.
Saudi lenders are facing strong headwinds as net interest income comes under pressure from weakening loan growth and fierce competition, especially in the retail market. Analysts also warn that a prolonged slump in oil prices could dent confidence in the banking sector.
Banks have felt ripples from the government's crackdown in late 2013 on illegal foreign workers in the construction industry. Many banks had ramped up lending to such companies, which have suffered from delayed contracts and higher expenses caused by new laws aimed at employing more Saudis - who usually command higher salaries than expatriates.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Al Rajhi's net profit for 2014 was 6.84 billion riyals, an 8.1 percent decrease on the previous year. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.