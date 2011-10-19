MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa plans to start a road show for a Eurocommercial paper issue (ECP) on Thursday in Switzerland and will decide on the amount after testing the market's interest, two banking sources told Reuters.

"The final issue amount will depend on market conditions," one of the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Alrosa president Fyodor Andreyev said on Tuesday that the company plans to issue ECP worth $400 million to finance a deal with the country's second largest lender VTB .

The company is seeking to buy back oil and gas assets Geotransgas and Urengoy from VTB for $1 billion, planning to pay $600 million from its own pocket.

Last week, Russia's largest borrower Gazprom raised $200 million via an ECP issue, after dropping previous issue plans of up to $1 billion due to weak markets. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; editing by Alfred Kueppers)