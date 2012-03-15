MOSCOW, March 15 Russian state diamond miner Alrosa plans to issue a $260-million top-up to its recently issued Eurocommercial paper deal (ECP), a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, Alrosa raised $1 billion via a two-tranche ECP deal, borrowing $700 million via a nine-month deal with a yield of 4.125 percent and $300 million via a one-year paper under a yield of 4.25 percent.

The source said Alrosa plans to top-up the issue with a seven-month bill under a yield of 3.75 percent. Reuters couldn't reach Alrosa's press office for an immediate comment.

Alrosa plans to use proceeds from the ECP loans to finance a deal with the country's second largest lender VTB to buy back oil and gas assets Geotransgas and Urengoy for $1 billion. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by John Bowker)