Sept 26 Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa may invite steel maker Evraz HJ1q.L to participate in the development of its $10 billion Timir iron ore project in the Russian Far East, Alrosa said on Monday.

Alrosa said in a statement its supervisory board had approved inviting a "strategic investor" to the project.

"The talk is about Evraz," Alrosa's spokesman said.

Evraz could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)