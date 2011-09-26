(Adds background)

By Polina Devitt

Sept 26 Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa may invite steel maker Evraz HJ1q.L to participate in the development of its $10 billion Timir iron ore project in the Russian Far East, Alrosa said on Monday.

Alrosa said in a statement its supervisory board had approved inviting a "strategic investor" to the project.

"The talk is about Evraz," Alrosa's spokesman said.

Evraz could not be reached for comment.

Alrosa bought the rights to develop four deposits of iron ore in the south of Yakutiya region in Eastern Siberia for $173 million in 2008 and united them into the Timir project.

The company valued the project at $10 billion, saying it would require $3 billion in investments at the initial stage. It has said it was in talks with another Russian steelmaker Mechel and foreign firms on joint development of Timir.

Alrosa believes that Timir could become a major supplier of iron ore to China.