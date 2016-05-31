* Q1 net profit 49.9 bln roubles vs year-ago 22.2 bln
* EBITDA up 38 percent to 59.3 billion roubles
* Diamond stock reduced by 18 pct to 18 mln carats
* Alrosa is on track for privatisation in 2016
MOSCOW, May 31 Russian miner Alrosa,
the world's largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms,
sees global demand for diamonds rising by up to 2 percent in
2016, it said on Tuesday, after reporting record quarterly
profits.
With its main mines situated in Russia's Far East, the
company has benefited from a weakening of the Russian rouble
over the past two years, which narrowed its costs in dollar
terms, and from a rebound in diamond sales.
Its first-quarter net profit came in at a record high 49.9
billion roubles ($757 million), up from 22.2 billion in the same
period a year ago, on revenue up 37 percent at 102.3 billion
roubles.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 38 percent to a record 59.3 billion
roubles.
The company, which with Anglo American's unit De
Beers produces about half the world's rough diamonds, said it
reduced its 2016 production forecast to 37 million carats from a
previous target of up to 39 million carats. It produced 38
million and sold 30 million carats of diamonds in 2015.
The company sold some of its stock of diamonds in the first
quarter, reducing its total stockpile by 18 percent to $1.8
billion or 18 million carats, it said during a conference call
organised for analysts after the financial results.
Alrosa is due to be privatised later this year along with
some other Russian state assets, with the government aiming to
earn more than 60 billion roubles from selling a 10.9 percent
stake in the company.
The privatisation may happen in 2016 but the timing is yet
to be determined, Alrosa said.
Alrosa plans to hold meetings with investors in the United
States and Britain in June ahead of the stake sale.
Diamond sales stagnated in 2015, hit by a slowdown in the
Chinese economy. However, producers are seeing scope for
recovery, especially in the United States, which accounts for 45
percent of demand.
"While we expect a seasonal slowdown in the diamond market
in the second quarter and in the third quarter, we forecast the
market to be strong this year, thereby supporting the company's
financials," Renaissance Capital said in a note on Alrosa's
results.
($1 = 65.9453 roubles)
