MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Thursday said it had acquired the Colombia restaurant chain "Archie's" for $15.2 million.

The deal, which is expected to close in coming weeks, will give Alsea control of 41 Italian restaurants across seven cities in Colombia.

Alsea, one of the biggest restaurant firms in Latin America, operates franchises including Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento, translation by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)