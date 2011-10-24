Oct 24 Mexican fast-food franchiser Alsea will replace fixed-line phone operator Telefonos de Mexico (Telmex) in the IPC stock index once the Carlos Slim company is absorbed by its sister America Movil next month.

The Mexican stock exchange said in a statement on Monday that if America Movil's (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX) tender for the 40.04 percent of Telmex TMX.N TELMEXL.MX it does not own concludes as planned on Nov. 11 [ID:nN1E79A0CY], the company's stock will be delisted.

Alsea (ALSEA.MX), which operates the Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and PF Changs chains in Mexico, will take that spot in the IPC index .MXX, which tracks the country's most liquid shares. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz)