By David French
DUBAI, March 24 Dubai-based Al Shafar General
Contracting (ASGC) still aims to go public in the future after
having to put on hold its plans for an initial share sale at the
end of last year due to market conditions, its chief executive
said.
Reuters reported in September that the company, which has
worked on projects including the Waldorf Astoria hotel on the
emirate's manmade palm-shaped island, has chosen Goldman Sachs,
EFG Hermes and Emirates NBD to arrange the listing.
The contractor had completed about "90 percent" of the
preparations, including holding meetings with select investors
in an exercise known as pilot fishing, and had planned to launch
the offering in October, Bishoy Azmy, chief executive of ASGC,
told a finance event.
However, market volatility caused by weakness in the outlook
for China's economy, which riled stock markets worldwide as
investors feared the impact on global economic growth, forced it
to cancel its plans, Azmy said.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the event, Azmy said
the company had no immediate need to go public but it was part
of its long-term plan.
"There is nothing happening at the moment but when we think
it's the right time to restart the process then we will.
Currently, I don't see the markets being very receptive to a
public offering on the DFM (Dubai Financial Market), especially
in construction," Azmy said.
There have been no new listings on the DFM since late-2014
as volatile market conditions and soured investor sentiment have
put off companies from selling shares.
Meanwhile, Dubai real estate prices have softened since
late-2014, following a boom fuelled by investment from countries
impacted by the Arab Spring. While improved regulations are set
to put off a crash, prices are expected to fall further this
year.
"As long as contractors are working within the environment
of strategic, large-scale projects that are relevant to the
government and the leadership, I think there is no problem,"
Azmy said when asked about the state of the real estate market.
"But maybe the private sector or the miscellaneous secondary
real estate market may not be doing a lot of activity, hence
there may be a slow-down in some of the lesser-strategic
construction projects in town."
ASGC was co-founded by Emad Azmy, an Egyptian engineer, and
Emirati national Mohamed Seif Bin Shafar in 1989.
