DUBAI, Sept 7 Al Shafar General Contracting (ASGC), a Dubai-based contractor, has hired Goldman Sachs and two other banks to arrange a potential initial share sale on the Dubai Financial Market, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The company, whose projects have included building the Waldorf Astoria hotel on the emirate's manmade palm-shaped island, has hired the U.S. investment bank, according to a senior banker and an United Arab Emirates-based banker who declined to be named because the information is not public.

Egypt-based EFG Hermes and Emirates NBD are also arranging the floatation, according to the senior banker and a separate industry source.

"As a matter of policy, ASGC does not comment on its capital raising plans," an ASGC spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, David French and Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)