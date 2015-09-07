(Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, Sept 7 Al Shafar General Contracting (ASGC) has hired Goldman Sachs and two other banks to arrange a potential initial share sale on the Dubai Financial Market, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The Dubai-based company, whose projects have included the Waldorf Astoria hotel on the emirate's manmade palm-shaped island, has hired the U.S. investment bank, according to a senior banker and an United Arab Emirates-based banker who declined to be named because the information is not public.

Egypt-based EFG Hermes and Emirates NBD are also arranging the Dubai flotation, according to the senior banker and a separate industry source.

ASGC declined to comment.

Existing shareholders will provide the stock for the IPO, the UAE banker said. The company was co-founded by Emad Azmy, an Egyptian engineer, and Emirati national Mohamed Seif Bin Shafar in 1989.

Dubai's bourse has been volatile in recent weeks due to concerns over Chinese economic growth, the timing of an expected rise in U.S. interest rates and the falling price of crude oil.

ASGC's listing will likely follow a bookbuilding with insitutional investors, as did the Emaar Malls Group flotation last year, according to the senior banker and the UAE banker.

Dubai companies had previously floated shares at a fixed price.

The company had considered launching an initial public offering in 2008 but the global financial crisis and a slump in the local property market prevented the move, a construction industry source said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, David French and Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)