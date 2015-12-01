PARIS Dec 1 French train maker Alstom
should use the proceeds of the sale of its energy unit to make
acquisitions abroad and could consider a tie-up with Canadian
rival Bombardier, French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said on Tuesday.
"Alstom's challenge is to grow," Macron told senators. "The
reduction of its debt should help it acquire competitors
abroad," the minister said.
Asked by a senator whether Alstom could be interested in a
tie-up with Bombardier, Macron said competition was rife with
Chinese rivals and that a tie-up with the Canadian group, which
makes passenger railcars and locomotives, could be necessary.
Quebec's public pension fund manager said last month it
would buy a 30 percent stake in Bombardier's rail business for
$1.5 billion to provide a bigger cash cushion for its troubled
planemaking unit.
