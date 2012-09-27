PARIS, Sept 27 French transport and power engineering company Alstom said on Thursday it has signed two contracts worth 270 million euros ($346.68 million) with Brazilian infrastructure group Queiroz Galvao to supply and maintain onshore wind turbines in north-eastern Brazil.

The wind turbines will be produced at Alstom's recently opened manufacturing plant in Bahia State, Brazil, the company said. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)