BRIEF-Fitch says China's bank results to highlight rising risks
* Fitch on China's bank results - view continued rapid credit growth, and the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of the financial system
PARIS Dec 20 Alstom said on Friday it had signed two contracts worth around 400 million euros ($546.74 million) to supply wind turbines to Brazilian infrastructure firm Queiroz Galvão.
The ECO 122 wind turbines will be produced at an Alstom plant in eastern Brazil and will be delivered between 2015 and 2017, the French company said in a statement.
They will be erected at two wind farms that will generate 400 megawatts (MW), or enough electricity for around 600.000 people, Alstom said. ($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)
March 5 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
WASHINGTON, March 5 Republican U.S. lawmakers expect to unveil this week the text of long-awaited legislation to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law, one of President Donald Trump's top legislative priorities, a senior Republican congressional aide said on Sunday.