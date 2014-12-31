* Charges so far pressed against five people
* Case concerns contracts won by Alstom unit in 1998-2001
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Dec 31 Poland may charge more people in
a case involving two former managers of French industrial giant
Alstom's Polish unit accused of bribing public
servants to win transportation contracts worth millions of
dollars, Polish prosecutors said.
The development follows September allegations from Britain's
leading fraud prosecutor that a British subsidiary of Alstom
paid around $8.5 million in bribes over a six-year period to win
transport contracts in India, Poland and Tunisia.
Earlier in December, Alstom said it would pay a record $772
million fine and plead guilty to settle U.S. criminal charges
that it funneled bribes through sham consultants to win business
around the globe.
The Polish case concerns contracts won by Alstom Konstal for
the delivery of 108 carriages for Warsaw's underground transit
system signed in 1998, and the delivery of 62 trams for Warsaw
signed in 2000 as well as a contract from 2001, which was
finally cancelled, for a further 60 trams for the capital.
Prosecutors from the southwestern city of Wroclaw have
already charged two former employees of Alstom Konstal with
inflicting severe financial damage on the company and with
failing to act adequately in its interest.
Prosecutors have also charged two former Warsaw city council
employees with accepting bribes. One person has been charged
with giving bribes to a public servant.
A spokeswoman for the Wroclaw appellate prosecutor's office,
Anna Zimolag, said in a statement sent to Reuters that the
investigation is expected to be extended beyond Feb. 28, when it
had been scheduled to end.
"After an analysis (of the evidence), decisions will be
taken regarding further proceedings, including a possible
extension of charges already pressed or pressing charges against
further people, whose actions are being investigated," Zimolag
said.
She said Polish prosecutors had gathered thousands of pages
of evidence in the case, including banking, financial and trade
documentation, also obtained on requests from Britain,
Switzerland and Spain.
She said prosecutors had asked France for legal assistance
on the case over a year ago, but had not received it so far.
A spokeswoman for the Warsaw city council said the city was
"calmly awaiting clarification" on the case. Alstom Konstal
declined to comment.
