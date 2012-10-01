PARIS Oct 1 Alstom is launching a
capital increase of up to 300 million euros ($387.15 million) to
finance current as well as future acquisitions, the French
transport and power engineering company said on Monday.
The funds will be mainly used to finance the investment in a
25 percent stake in Russia's Transmashholding. They could also
allow Alstom to pursue small deals in the renewable energies or
electricity trasmission sectors, Alstom said in a statement.
Alstom also said it would reconfirm its guidance on
full-year sales growth and operating margin when it releases
half-year results on Nov. 7.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent)