PARIS, June 26 French transport and power
engineering company Alstom expects its markets to
remain tough but is still on track to meet its three-year goals,
its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the company's shareholder meeting, Patrick Kron
said Alstom's book-to-bill ratio - a measure of new orders
against actual shipments - in the last several quarters was
higher than sales, which he called encouraging.
"Is this going to continue? I don't know. We have difficult
markets at the moment, this is not a novelty and it will remain
the case," Kron said. "I hope we will continue to have a
sustained commercial activity, but it's difficult for me to
swear it."
Still, Alstom remains on track to reach the targets for 2015
it announced in May as part of a new strategic plan, Kron said.
The company is predicting steady sales growth in coming
years, bolstered by emerging markets and a burgeoning offshore
wind turbine business, as well as an operating margin increase
to around 8 percent by March 2015, up from 7.1 percent last
year.
