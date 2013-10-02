PARIS Oct 2 Alstom said on Wednesday
it had signed a contract worth around 350 million euros ($473
million) for the supply of 34 intercity trains to France's
national rail operator SNCF.
The Coradia Liners, Alstom's latest generation of long-haul
trains, can carry up to 267 passengers. They are due to come
into service from December 2015, Alstom said in a statement.
The French government pledged in July to renovate swathes of
the country's rail network after a deadly derailment south of
Paris drew attention to the shabby state of France's intercity
trains, in stark contrast with its prestigious high-speed TGVs.
($1 = 0.7393 euros)
