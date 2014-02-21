PARIS Feb 21 French power and transport
engineering firm Alstom said a court had rejected its
lawsuit against state-controlled EDF for being excluded
from a tender for back-up diesel engines for the utility's
nuclear plants.
Alstom and its German partner MAN SE filed a legal
challenge at the end of December over the tender, which is for
equipment worth about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
"The Paris court has thrown out our lawsuit," an Alstom
spokeswoman said on Friday.
She said the lawsuit only concerned this specific tender.
"It does not jeopardise our long-time partnership with EDF," she
said.
Following the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan, French
nuclear regulator ASN required EDF to install 58 large diesel
engines in its nuclear plant by the end of 2018 to supply backup
power to cool reactor cores.
EDF is in talks with two other potential supplier groups:
Clemessy, a unit of French construction and concessions company
Eiffage, together with Belgian diesel engine
manufacturer Anglo Belgium Corporation; and Westinghouse, a unit
of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, with U.S. diesel
engine maker Fairbanks.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier;
Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Erica Billingham)