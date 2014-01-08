PARIS Jan 8 French power and transport
engineering firm Alstom said it had filed suit against
state-controlled EDF for being excluded from a tender
to provide back-up diesel engines for the utility's nuclear
plants.
Financial daily Les Echos reported that Alstom and its
German partner MAN SE had filed a legal challenge at
the end of December over the tender, which is for equipment
worth about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
Following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, French nuclear
regulator ASN required EDF to install 58 large diesel engines in
its nuclear fleet by the end of 2018 to supply backup power to
cool reactor cores.
"We confirm our appeal against the EDF decision. Our goal is
to verify that the procedure has been respected and that the
evaluation criteria have been followed in line with the guidance
in the tender offer," an Alstom spokesman said on Wednesday.
EDF declined to comment.
A ruling is due on Jan. 23, the paper said.
Meanwhile, EDF continues in talks with two other potential
supplier groups: Clemessy, a unit of French construction and
concessions company Eiffage, together with Belgian
diesel engine manufacturer Anglo Belgium Corporation; and
Westinghouse, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba,
together with U.S. diesel engine maker Fairbanks, it reported.