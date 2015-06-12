PARIS, June 12 French engineering group Alstom
said on Friday it will continue to provide evidence on
the positive impact for Europe of the planned sale of its power
business to General Electric Co..
Alstom was reacting after two people familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Thursday that General Electric needed to
offer bigger concessions to win European Union approval for the
deal as regulators plan to warn the U.S. company that it would
harm competition.
"There have been press comments that a 'statement of
objections' would be issued by the European Commission
associated with the investigation of the sale of Alstom's Energy
businesses to General Electric," the statement said.
"This is a usual step in a phase II merger case and it does
not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. It will allow
both General Electric and Alstom to address specific matters
pointed out by the investigating team," it added.
