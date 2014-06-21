PARIS, June 21 The French government is close to a deal to purchase a 20 percent stake in Alstom from Bouygues, preparing the ground for Alstom's agreed tie-up with General Electric, a source close to the discussions said on Saturday.

"An agreement is taking shape" but has yet to be finalized, said the source, who asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Susan Fenton)