BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
PARIS, June 21 The French government is close to a deal to purchase a 20 percent stake in Alstom from Bouygues, preparing the ground for Alstom's agreed tie-up with General Electric, a source close to the discussions said on Saturday.
"An agreement is taking shape" but has yet to be finalized, said the source, who asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Susan Fenton)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid