BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS Nov 12 French train maker Alstom , which is selling most of its power equipment business to General Electric, said on Wednesday it could return 3.5-4 billion euros to shareholders following the deal.
Additionally, two-thirds of the 12.35 billion euros ($15.35 billion) the company is to receive from GE could be used to help boost the company's balance-sheet and trim debt, it said in a statement.
The engineering group, which will refocus on its rail arm, gave the detail of the cash handout ahead of a shareholder meeting convened on Dec. 19 to approve the deal, which was struck with GE in June.
(1 US dollar = 0.8048 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.
