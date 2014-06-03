BERLIN, June 3 The German Finance Ministry said
on Tuesday it was not aware of any plans for the government to
take a stake in Alstom as part of a possible deal
between the French industrial group and its German rival Siemens
.
Bloomberg News reported earlier that the German government
was considering using state-owned development bank KfW to buy
Alstom shares in a deal with Siemens, which is mulling a bid for
the French company.
The report, which cited anonymous people familiar with the
plans, said Germany's purchase of a stake was contingent on the
French government buying an equal stake in Alstom from Bouygues
, the French firm which owns a large share of Alstom
stock.
"No one knows of this plan here," a spokeswoman in the
finance ministry said, when asked about the report.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Noah Barkin)