Starwood Capital agrees to raise bid for Milestone Apartments REIT
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
PARIS, June 13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the French government would take equal stakes in Alstom as part of a rival offer to that of General Electric, a trade union representative said following a meeting with economy minister Arnaud Montebourg.
"The minister described Mitsubishi's offer...Clearly, this is an alliance scheme that counters GE's proposal," said Gabriel Artero, CFE-CGC representative of France's steelworkers federation.
"The state and Mitsubishi would take joint and equal stakes in Alstom," he said, adding this would imply buying back at least a part of the 29 percent stake currently held by Alstom's top shareholder Bouygues.
(Reporting by Matthieu Portard; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 22 An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.