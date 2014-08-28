(Corrects in fifth paragraph to show Alstom will supply
equipment for the Canadian line, but will not build the line)
PARIS Aug 25 French electrical engineering
group Alstom has won contracts with a total value of 800 million
euros to build high-voltage direct current power transmission
lines in India, South Korea and Canada, the firm said.
Half of this amount was booked in the first quarter of its
April 2014-March 2015 fiscal year and the other half will be
booked in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.
In India, Alstom won the second phase of an 800 kiloVolt
(kV) Ultra-High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) line contract
from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), after
winning a first order in 2012.
With the two contracts, Alstom lines will be able to
transfer up to 6000 megawatts (MW) of power - roughly equivalent
to the output of six nuclear plants - from the centre of the
country to the north. Alstom has supplied HVDC links to India
since 1996.
In South Korea, Alstom won a contract for a 500 kV, 1500 MW
HVDC line in a region south of Seoul, through its joint venture
KEPCO-Alstom Power Electronics Systems (KAPES). In Canada
Alstom will supply equipment for a 1,100 km long 350 kV line to
transmit hydropower from the 824 MW Muskrat Falls dam to the
island of Newfoundland.
Alstom said its Alstom Grid unit is one of the top three
providers of HVDC technologies worldwide, and has delivered more
than 35,000 MW of connection capacity around the world,
including the world's longest HVDC transmission system in Brazil
at 2,375 km (3,150 MW, 600 kV). Alstom also built a 660 kV HVDC
system in China, and the 2,000 MW submarine interconnection
between France and Britain.
Alstom said its HVDC lines transmit 30 per cent more power
than the conventional alternating current lines.
The French firm competes with Swiss engineering group ABB
, Germany's Siemens and several Chinese
manufacturers.
The head of Alstom Grids said in July that power network
operators around the world are likely to spend about 50 billion
euros by 2020 on new equipment to transport power over long
distances.
