Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
PARIS Oct 27 Transport and power engineering company Alstom said on Thursday it has won a 325 million euros ($449 million) contract to build a new metro line Los Teques, Venezuela.
The deal is the latest in a number of metro contracts the French company has secured in Latin America, including the Caracas metro in Venezuela, the first line of the Panama metro and a line of the Santo Domingo metro in the Dominican Republic.
The new line will enter service in October 2015, Alstom said. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton)
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
