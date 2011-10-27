(Corrects headline to say million from billion)

PARIS Oct 27 Transport and power engineering company Alstom said on Thursday it has won a 325 million euros ($449 million) contract to build a new metro line Los Teques, Venezuela.

The deal is the latest in a number of metro contracts the French company has secured in Latin America, including the Caracas metro in Venezuela, the first line of the Panama metro and a line of the Santo Domingo metro in the Dominican Republic.

The new line will enter service in October 2015, Alstom said. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton)