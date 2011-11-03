* Confirms operating margin forecast of 7-8 pct in 2011-12

* H1 orders up 45 pct to 10.2 bln eur

* H1 net profit down 9 pct to 363 mln eur (Adds details)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Nov 3 French power and transport engineering company Alstom kept its outlook for 2011-12 on Thursday after it saw a rebound in orders in the first half, driven by emerging markets.

Sales missed forecasts in the period, however, falling 10 percent and reflecting a slump in orders taken during the financial crisis in 2009, Alstom said. Net profit fell 9 percent.

"The second half of the year should be characterised by an improved volume of sales, a higher operating margin, as well as a positive free cash flow," Chief Executive Patrick Kron said in a statement.

Alstom, whose products range from turbines for power stations to high-speed trains, confirmed its forecast for a full-year operating margin of 7-8 percent.

First-half orders rose 45 percent to 10.2 billion euros ($14 billion). Sales were 9.389 billion, below the average of analyst forecasts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 9.676 billion.

The group said its book-to-bill ratio, a measure of order trends, was above 1 for the fourth consecutive quarter, indicating the market was continuing to expand.

The group's order backlog amounted to 47 billion euros as of Sept. 30, up 5 percent and representing 29 months of sales.

Shares in Alstom, which have slumped around 24 percent since the start of the year, closed 5.8 percent higher at 27.50 euros before the results were published. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Editing by James Regan)