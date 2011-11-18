PARIS Nov 18 Swiss authorities are about to charge Alstom with bribery as part of a corruption probe, French daily Le Monde reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

The French transport and power engineering company is to be charged with having paid several million euros in bribes to foreign officials between 2003 and 2010 through a network of consultancies and intermediaries, according to the investigation.

The investigation, which began in 2003, has extended to Britain, Poland, Latvia , United States, Brazil and Argentina.

An Alstom spokesman reached by Reuters had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Andrew Callus)