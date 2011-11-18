PARIS Nov 18 Swiss authorities are about
to charge Alstom with bribery as part of a corruption
probe, French daily Le Monde reported on Friday citing unnamed
sources.
The French transport and power engineering company is to be
charged with having paid several million euros in bribes to
foreign officials between 2003 and 2010 through a network of
consultancies and intermediaries, according to the
investigation.
The investigation, which began in 2003, has extended to
Britain, Poland, Latvia , United States, Brazil and Argentina.
An Alstom spokesman reached by Reuters had no immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Andrew Callus)