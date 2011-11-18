(Adds Swiss chief prosecutor's office comment)
By Elena Berton
PARIS Nov 18 Swiss authorities are set to
charge French transport and power engineering company Alstom
with bribery as part of a corruption probe, French
daily Le Monde reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Alstom will be charged with having paid several million euros
in bribes to foreign officials from 2003-10 through a network of
consultancies and intermediaries, the paper said.
An Alstom spokesman, who would not comment on whether the
company was facing an imminent charge of bribery in Switzerland,
said it denied the existence of "a generalised corruption
system" within its business and was convinced this will be
demonstrated.
The probe, which began in 2003, has extended to Argentina,
Brazil, Britain, Latvia, Poland, and the United States.
Le Monde said any fine imposed on Alstom could total "tens
of millions" of Swiss francs.
A spokeswoman for the chief prosecutor's office in
Switzerland declined to comment on the Le Monde report.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Pascal
Schmuck; Editing by Andrew Callus and Dan Lalor)