PARIS Feb 23 Alstom on Thursday said it has secured an 830 million euros ($1.10 billion) contract as part of a consortium that will build a coal-fired power plant in Tanjung Bin, Malaysia, its second sizable power plant deal in the country in less than a year.

The total value of the consortium's contract, which includes Malaysian building materials company Mudajaya and construction firm Shin Eversendai, is over 1 billion euros, Alstom said.

The contract is for a so-called supercritical coal-fired plant. These plants operates at a higher temperature than regular coal-fired power plants, which improves their efficiency.

The Tanjung Bin power plant is the French energy and transport engineering company's second contract for a supercritical coal-fired unit in Malaysia, following the order to build the Manjung power plant in March 2011.

At 1254 GMT Alstom shares were trading up 0.2 percent at 30.68 euros, slightly outperforming a flat CAC40 index.

($1 = 0.7552 euros)