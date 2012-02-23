(Adds details, share price)
PARIS Feb 23 Alstom on Thursday
said it has secured an 830 million euros ($1.10 billion)
contract as part of a consortium that will build a coal-fired
power plant in Tanjung Bin, Malaysia, its second sizable power
plant deal in the country in less than a year.
The total value of the consortium's contract, which includes
Malaysian building materials company Mudajaya and
construction firm Shin Eversendai, is over 1 billion euros,
Alstom said.
The contract is for a so-called supercritical coal-fired
plant. These plants operates at a higher temperature than
regular coal-fired power plants, which improves their
efficiency.
The Tanjung Bin power plant is the French energy and
transport engineering company's second contract for a
supercritical coal-fired unit in Malaysia, following the order
to build the Manjung power plant in March 2011.
At 1254 GMT Alstom shares were trading up 0.2 percent at
30.68 euros, slightly outperforming a flat CAC40 index.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
