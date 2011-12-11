PARIS Dec 11 French engineering group
Alstom (ALSO.PA) has won an electrical power-plant contract in
Iraq worth 400 million euros, it said in a statement on Sunday.
The Mansuriyah plant contract will be completed by the
start of 2013 and the plants equipment will be built at
Alstom's plants in France, Switzerland and Germany, it said.
Alstom is already taking part in Iraq projects such as the
Nineveh power plant and the Baghdad metro.
Iraq's power infrastructure has been badly damaged by
decades of war and sanctions, and 8-1/2 years after the
U.S.-led invasion its national grid still only supplies a few
hours of power a day. [ID:nL5E7K313W]
(Reporting By John Irishl. Editing by Gunna Dickson )