* Sees sales, orders up in Q4

* Confirms 2011-2012 targets

* Book-to-bill ratio above 1 for fifth consecutive quarter

* Shares up 9.4 percent (Adds details, share price)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Jan 19 Power and transport engineering company Alstom said it expects to book a further 1 billion euros of orders before its fiscal year end continuing its recent turnaround from the economic slowdown and aggressive competition of last year.

The French company said it also expected sales in its final quarter to continue to improve after its transport unit booked a large number of small and mid-sized contracts in Europe in the previous quarter, helping to push sales along with the power distribution unit.

"With over 1 billion euros of announced awards to be booked before fiscal year-end as well as the prospects on which we are working, we expect a strong quarter," Chief Executive Patrick Kron said in a statement.

It added demand continues to be "active" in emerging markets.

The news sent Alstom's shares, which have slumped around 37 percent in the last year, sharply higher.

At 0924 GMT, Alstom was the best-performing stock on the CAC 40 index, up 9.4 percent at 27.06 euros.

The company, whose products range from turbines for power stations to high-speed trains, also confirmed on Thursday that it was on track to meet its full-year targets.

Sales in the three months to Dec. 31 declined 6.3 percent to 4.87 billion euros ($6.24 billion) compared with the same period a year earlier.

Orders in the quarter were 4.89 billion, down 10 percent from a year earlier but up 20 percent to 15.1 billion in the first nine months.

The order backlog on Dec. 31 was 48 billion euros, representing 30 months of sales.

Alstom's book-to-bill ratio, a measure of new orders against actual shipments, was above 1 for the fifth consecutive quarter, indicating the market was continuing to expand.

Bernstein analyst Martin Prozesky said the results were not exceptional, but that the quarter was good overall.

"There's nothing here that gives me concerns that the situation is deteriorating," he said.

Alstom is part of a consortium which is bidding to build France's first offshore wind parks and hopes to supply its new Haliade turbine which, with a diameter of 153 metres - roughly half the height of the Eiffel tower - is the world's largest offshore wind turbine. ($1=0.7802 euros) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Mike Nesbit)