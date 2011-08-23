* To bid as part of a consortium, doesn't name partners

* France's SNCF also aims to bid as part of a consortium

* SNCF and Alstom already partnering in Saudi bid

PARIS, Aug 23 Power and transport engineering group Alstom SA plans to compete for a contract to build a high-speed train link between Moscow and St Petersburg, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The maker of France's TGV trains plans to bid as part of a consortium in the tender, estimated to be worth between 10 billion and 15 billion euros ($14-21 billion), that the Russian government is due to open for bids by the end of 2011.

The spokeswoman declined to identify Alstom's potential partners in the bidding group.

SNCF, the French state-owned railway operator, has already indicated its interest in the tender. Chief Executive Guillaume Pepy said in an interview on Monday with Russian daily Vedomosti that the company also planned to compete as part of a consortium to build the 660-kilometre link.

Alstom and SNCF are already partners in a consortium that is bidding to build a high-speed train link in Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 Euro)