PARIS Aug 25 Power and transport engineering group Alstom SA said on Thursday it has secured two new contracts worth 100 million euros ($141 million) to supply air-quality control equipment in the Middle East.

The contracts are part of Alstom's push into air-quality control systems as utilities and the heavy industry sector face increasingly strict emission requirements.

As part of the deals, Alstom will provide equipment to filter and recycle polluting gases at an aluminium smelter in Abu Dhabi and at a power plant in Saudi Arabia. ($1=.7099 e uro s ) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)