PARIS Feb 1 Transport and power engineering company Alstom said on Wednesday Deputy Chief Executive Philippe Joubert has decided to leave the group to pursue environment, sustainable development and non-profit initiatives.

Joubert, 57, has been retained as an advisor to Chief Executive Patrick Kron on environment and sustainable development issues, Alstom said in a statement.

No successor has yet been announced. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)