PARIS Nov 3 French power and transport engineering company Alstom kept its outlook for 2011-12 on Thursday after first-half orders jumped 45 percent to 10.2 billion euros ($14 billion).

"The second half of the year should be characterised by an improved volume of sales, a higher operating margin, as well as a positive free cash flow," Chief Executive Patrick Kron said in a statement.

First-half net profit declined 9 percent to 363 million euros as sales slid 10 percent to 9.389 billion. Analysts had on average forecast sales of 9.676 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)