PARIS Nov 3 French power and transport
engineering company Alstom kept its outlook for
2011-12 on Thursday after first-half orders jumped 45 percent to
10.2 billion euros ($14 billion).
"The second half of the year should be characterised by an
improved volume of sales, a higher operating margin, as well as
a positive free cash flow," Chief Executive Patrick Kron said in
a statement.
First-half net profit declined 9 percent to 363 million
euros as sales slid 10 percent to 9.389 billion. Analysts had on
average forecast sales of 9.676 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
