PARIS Feb 23 Alstom on Thursday said it has secured an 830 million euros ($1.10 billion) contract as part of a consortium that will build a supercritical coal-fired power plant in Malaysia.

Supercritical power plants operate at a higher temperature than regular coal-fired power plants, which improves their efficiency.

The total value of the consortium's contract, which includes Malaysian building materials company Mudajaya and construction firm Shin Eversendai, is over 1 billion euros, Alstom said.

($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)