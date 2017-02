PARIS, Sept 29 French engineering group Alstom said on Thursday it had won a 400 million euros ($544 mln) order to supply freight train locomotives to the Russian railroad.

The order is Alstom's share of a larger 1 billion euros contract for the supply of 200 locomotives won by Alstom and its partner Russian rail manufacturer Transmashholding, the statement said.

First deliveries are slated in 2012.

1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)