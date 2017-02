PARIS Oct 3 French power and transport engineering group Alstom said on Monday it had won several contracts worth around 240 million euros ($322 million) to limit emissions from coal-fired power plants.

Alstom will supply control systems aimed at reducing emissions of plants located in the United States, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.745 Euros)