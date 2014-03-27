* U.S. govt suspects bribery in China, India -filings
* Alstom one of biggest fallers in pan-European index
* Company is cooperating with U.S. authorities
* Says too early to speculate on potential settlement
(Adds Alstom lawyer comment)
By Natalie Huet and Aruna Viswanatha
PARIS/WASHINGTON, March 27 Alstom
shares fell sharply on investors' fears that the French
engineering firm could face a heavy fine from the U.S. Justice
Department as a result of a bribery investigation that has
spread across Asia.
Alstom is cooperating with the investigation and it is
premature to speculate on its findings or how big any possible
settlement could be, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Justice Department (DOJ) declined to
comment.
Shares in Alstom closed 4.9 percent lower on Thursday, one
of the biggest losers in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
.
According to court filings seen by Reuters and first
reported by Bloomberg earlier on Thursday, the Justice
Department has evidence that a former Alstom executive tried to
bribe officials to secure power projects in Indonesia, India and
China.
Two executives of Alstom's U.S. subsidiary in Connecticut
have already pleaded guilty and admitted to paying bribes on
behalf of the company in connection with a project on the
Indonesian island of Sumatra.
The long-running investigation could result in penalties of
several hundred millions of dollars, legal experts say.
Alstom's bigger rival Siemens agreed to pay $800
million to the U.S. Justice Department in 2008 to settle a
global bribery scandal.
The risk of a heavy fine from the United States spells more
bad news for the company, whose shares have slumped over 40
percent in the past 12 months on concerns over its cash flow.
Hit by a drop in orders for power equipment, Alstom
announced 1,300 job cuts last year and put assets up for sale to
raise cash, including a stake in its transport business, which
makes France's prized high-speed TGV trains.
"SPECIAL ATTENTION"
The U.S. probe into Alstom initially focused on a $118
million contract to provide services at a power plant in
Sumatra. The contract, known as the Tarahan project and
completed in 2007, was part of a joint venture between Alstom
and Japan's Marubeni Corp.
Last week, Marubeni pleaded guilty to paying bribes to win
that project and was fined $88 million.
While investigating the Sumatra deal, the Justice Department
found evidence of possible bribery in 11 other energy projects
in Indonesia, India and China, according to court documents
filed in a case against a former manager at Alstom's Connecticut
offices.
The court papers filed by the U.S. government cite
entertainment expenses and emails from Alstom employees
referring to "special attention" and fees to be paid to local
officials to help secure contracts.
A lawyer for Alstom in the U.S. said the company was
cooperating "closely, actively, and in good faith" with the U.S.
investigation.
"In the course of our regular consultations, the DOJ has not
identified any on-going shortcomings with the scope, level, or
sincerity of the company's effort," the lawyer, Robert Luskin,
said in a statement.
"The discussions with the DOJ have not evolved to the point
of negotiating a potential resolution of any claims. Any effort
to estimate the size of any possible fine is sheer speculation,
as would be any comparison with other cases that have recently
been resolved."
Penalties in such cases are usually based on the profits the
company allegedly obtained through its conduct. They can rise
substantially from that if the conduct is widespread across the
company, if senior management sanctioned it, and if the company
did not fully cooperate in the investigation.
(Editing by Erica Billingham and Keiron Henderson)