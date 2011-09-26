PARIS, Sept 26 French power and transport engineering company Alstom said on Monday it has won two contracts worth 180 million euros ($243 million) to supply power equipment for hydroelectric plants in Latin America.

The deals underscore the growing importance of hydro power in Latin America as countries move to diversify power generation to include more renewable power.

As part of the first contract, worth 80 million euros, Alstom will supply equipment for Peru's second-largest hydro power plant, due to be commissioned in 2015.

The other contract will involve the supply of turbines and equipment for a hydroelectric plant to be built in the Amazonian region.

Alstom has supplied over 100 hydro turbines and generators to the Brazilian market in the past 10 years, accounting for 35 percent of the country's installed hydro power capacity. ($1 = 0.740 euro) (Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Dan Lalor)