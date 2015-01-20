BRUSSELS Jan 20 European Union antitrust
regulators have set a Feb. 23 deadline for a decision on whether
to clear General Electric's planned purchase of most of
French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business.
The European Commission said on Tuesday the companies
requested approval for their deal on Jan. 19. The EU competition
watchdog can either approve the takeover unconditionally or
demand concessions if it has concerns it may lead to higher
prices.
U.S. conglomerate GE received the green light from French
authorities for the deal in June last year after agreeing to
create jobs and to form an energy joint venture with Alstom.
Paris also secured an option to take a stake of up to 20
percent in the French company.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)