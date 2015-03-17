BRUSSELS, March 17 European Union antitrust
regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on
General Electric's 12.4 billion euro ($13.15 billion) bid
for Alstom's power equipment business after a request
from the U.S. group.
The European Commission, which opened a full-scale
investigation last month on concerns that the deal could result
in price increases, will now make its decision by Aug. 6 instead
of July 8, according to a filing on its website.
GE said it is optimistic of obtaining EU clearance. The
company has received the green light for more than 50 deals
since the Commission blocked its planned $42 billion takeover of
Honeywell International Inc in 2001.
"We have agreed with the European Commission to extend by 20
days the deadline for the Phase II investigation. We have a
constructive dialogue with the Commission and we continue to
work toward a positive outcome," spokesman Jim Healy said.
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)