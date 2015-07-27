PARIS, July 27 Alstom is to accept a 300 million euro ($333 million) reduction in the price it will get for selling its power turbines unit to General Electric as a contribution to the U.S. firm's efforts to get antitrust clearance in Europe.

"In order to support General Electric in its offering of a comprehensive set of remedies addressing the concern of the (European) Commission, Alstom's board... would contribute financially to such remedy package through a reduction of 300 million from the original 12.35 euro billion purchase price," the French engineering company said in a statement.

"The parties continue to have constructive discussions with the Commission regarding the transaction."

On July 16, GE said it had offered unspecified concessions in an attempt to counter EU regulatory concerns about the deal, which was announced last year and would be its biggest ever acquisition. ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)