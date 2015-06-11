(Adds context, background on deal)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 11 General Electric Co may
need to offer bigger concessions to win European Union approval
for its purchase of Alstom SA's power unit as
regulators plan to warn the U.S. company that the deal would
harm competition, two people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
GE's planned 12.4 billion euro ($14 billion) purchase of
Alstom's power equipment business, the biggest deal in its
history, is a key element of its expansion into industrial
products and away from finance.
The European Commission said in February that the deal would
leave just two gas turbine companies in Europe, with GE
competing only with Germany's Siemens. A third global
rival would be Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.
GE is seeking to counter the commission's concerns with some
concessions, the sources said.
"A statement of objections could come on Friday," one source
said.
Such a document shows why the EU regulator views the deal as
anti-competitive and is a prelude to a veto unless companies
come up with strong arguments or significant concessions.
Alstom shares fell 3.2 percent following the Reuters story,
while GE was down 0.3 percent.
An EC spokesman declined to comment. Alstom had no immediate
comment. GE said it was working constructively with the
regulator.
"We are focused on a positive outcome that preserves the
deal economics," GE said, adding it was confident of closing the
transaction in the second half of 2015.
GE has said it won approval for more than 40 deals in Europe
in the past decade. But the EC blocked its planned $42 billion
takeover of Honeywell International Inc in 2001 even
though the deal had received U.S. approval. This stirred up a
political storm that prompted U.S. President George Bush to
express concerns about the veto.
The Alstom deal is not expected to face a similar outcome,
despite the commission's concerns, since GE will probably offer
enough concessions to satisfy regulators. The commission must
also consider the French government, which has an option to
acquire 20 percent of Alstom as part of letting the GE deal
through.
GE would consider selling intellectual property rights to a
product but not make concessions that would affect lucrative
service revenues, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said last
month. He projected $3 billion in eventual cost savings and
other benefits from the transaction, a more bullish forecast
than before.
The deal has already won approval in Brazil, South Africa
and India.
