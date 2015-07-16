BRUSSELS, July 16 U.S. conglomerate General Electric has offered concessions in an attempt to allay EU regulatory concerns and gain approval for its 12.4-billion-euro ($13.49 billion) bid for Alstom's power unit.

The company submitted its proposal on Thursday but did not provide details.

"GE confirms it has submitted remedies to the European Commission in relation to the GE-Alstom transaction. These remedies address the concerns of the Commission and at the same time preserve the economic and strategic value of the deal," the company said in a statement.

The concessions will have to address the European Commission's worries that the deal could hurt competition as it would result in just two gas turbine companies in Europe - GE and German rival Siemens.

The EU competition authority is scheduled to decide by Aug. 21 whether to clear GE's ever biggest deal or block it.

