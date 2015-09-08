* U.S. conglomerate wins EU approval to buy Alstom's power
unit
* Deal combines two of biggest makers of power plant
hardware
* Important to GE's plan to focus on industrial products
* GE agrees to sell some of Alstom's turbine assets to
Ansaldo
(adds GE, Alstom comments, analysts, implications of deal)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 8 General Electric has won
EU approval for its 12.4-billion-euro ($13.9 billion)
acquisition of Alstom's power business after agreeing
to sell some of the French company's turbine assets to Italian
rival Ansaldo Energia.
EU officials said the concessions allayed concerns that the
deal would reduce competition in the European market for
heavy-duty gas turbines to two major players, namely the merged
company and Germany's Siemens, potentially leading to
higher prices and pushing up the cost of electricity.
The U.S. conglomerate's acquisition of Alstom's energy
business - its largest deal ever - will bring together two of
the world's biggest manufacturers of power plant hardware and is
crucial to GE's plans to increase its focus on industrial
operations and shift away from finance.
The EU decision, as well as creating a major new player in
the sector in Ansaldo, will allow GE to press ahead with a
cost-cutting programme. It told investors in May it expects $3
billion in cost reductions over the next five years as it
combines its operations with those of Alstom.
The deal has been approved by regulators elsewhere,
including in the United States on Tuesday. But
overcoming the European hurdle will nevertheless come as a
relief to GE, as EU officials stymied its $42 billion offer for
Honeywell International 14 years ago despite U.S. clearance.
Both Alstom and GE said they expected to finalise the deal
as early as possible in the fourth quarter.
The head of GE's Power & Water division described the
acquisition as a "transformational deal" as GE focuses more on
big-ticket industrial products.
Alstom comes with about 500 gigawatts of installed power
around the world, while it has taken GE "since the days of
Thomas Edison" to build up its 1,000 gigawatts of installed
power generation, Steve Bolze said in an interview.
CONCESSIONS
Under GE's concessions, it will divest Alstom's heavy-duty
turbine product line and the technology it is developing for
very large turbines to Ansaldo, of which Italian state-backed
investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano and China's Shanghai
Electric each own 40 percent.
The U.S. conglomerate will also sell Alstom's service
contracts for 34 installed turbines and its U.S.-based
subsidiary Power System Manufacturing to Ansaldo.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said
Ansaldo was already an established player in the heavy-duty gas
turbine market and, with the addition of Alstom's assets, would
be able to replace Alstom's role in the market.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst William Mackie said Ansaldo had
been given the means to become a significant player along GE and
Siemens as it was "going to be offered some of the latest
technology - in the GT26 and GT36 - in and around large gas
turbines".
Credit Suisse analysts said the GE concessions were also
positive for Shanghai Electric, as through Ansaldo acquiring
Alstom assets it would gain a strong footing in the European and
the U.S. gas turbine market.
"Traditionally the Chinese thermal equipment manufacturers
have had very limited gas turbine technology," they added.
Vestager pointed to the cordial ties with her U.S.
counterparts working on the case, contrasting it with the
turmoil when the Commission blocked GE's Honeywell deal.
"We have gone a very, very long way with transatlantic
cooperation since GE tried to acquire Honeywell at the beginning
of the millennium. Things have changed."
Reuters reported on Aug. 14 that the GE-Alstom deal would be
approved with conditions.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Tommaso Mazzanti
in Paris, and Lewis Krauskopf in New york; Editing by Philip
Blenkinsop and Pravin Char)