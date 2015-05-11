May 11 A General Electric Co executive
said on Monday that the company would be willing to consider
concessions in order to win European approval to acquire the
power equipment unit of France's Alstom.
"We are willing to explore remedies to get this deal done,"
said Steve Bolze, president and CEO of GE Power & Water, the
company's biggest industrial unit. In an interview, Bolze said
any concessions would have to preserve the economics of the deal
for GE.
Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that GE was unlikely to
gain unconditional European Union clearance for its 12.4 billion
euro ($13.85 billion) bid, citing two sources familiar with the
matter.
